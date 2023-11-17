(Mostly) no weather issues for Food For Families Friday!

Today is donation day! Our 34th Food For Families Food Drive kicks off at 6 AM today where we’re hoping to collect at least three million pounds of food across all of our donation sites across Central Texas. Although we’re expecting a quiet day for weather for Food For Families, we could see a bit of morning fogginess near and east of I-35. Fog shouldn’t be particularly dense on a widespread basis, but localized pockets of less than a mile visibility are possible. We’re starting out the day with mostly cloudy skies and, as today’s front sinks toward us, we’ll likely see a bit more sunshine midday and into the afternoon as the front pushes toward us. A brief southwesterly wind just before the front arrives with the addition of sunshine should warm high temperatures into the low-to-mid 70s. It’ll be a bit cooler to the north and warmer to the south as the front slides through. Despite the front coming through without any rain or a notable temperature change, a layer of clouds will return behind the front helping to keep skies mostly cloudy Saturday and cooler too. Morning lows Saturday in the mid-to-upper 50s will warm only into the upper 60s thanks to mostly cloudy skies hanging around.

Our next cold front swings through Monday and we’ll notice a change in the weather late Sunday. Rain chances are near 30% Sunday afternoon and there’s a small chance for a stray stronger storm, but Sunday’s storm chances will likely be well to our north. Highs under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies will warm into the low 70s before mid-to-upper 70s return ahead of Monday’s afternoon cold front. Monday’s front will bring us the best chance for showers and thunderstorms since the front will push in during peak heating in the afternoon. Rain chances have climbed to 50% and, just like on Sunday, there could be a stray stronger storm, but Monday’s rain should just be a halfway decent soaker for us with likely around a half-inch of rain falling. After Monday’s front departs, there could be some wrap around moisture early Tuesday, but the majority of Tuesday will be dry, partly cloudy, cooler, and very winds. Gusty north wind as high as 35 MPH will cap highs in the mid-to-upper 50s! We’ll warm back into the low-to-mid 60s with sunshine around Thanksgiving ahead of another cold front that’ll swing through around next weekend dropping temperatures even more.

