Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

(Mostly) no weather issues for Food For Families Friday!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today is donation day! Our 34th Food For Families Food Drive kicks off at 6 AM today where we’re hoping to collect at least three million pounds of food across all of our donation sites across Central Texas. Although we’re expecting a quiet day for weather for Food For Families, we could see a bit of morning fogginess near and east of I-35. Fog shouldn’t be particularly dense on a widespread basis, but localized pockets of less than a mile visibility are possible. We’re starting out the day with mostly cloudy skies and, as today’s front sinks toward us, we’ll likely see a bit more sunshine midday and into the afternoon as the front pushes toward us. A brief southwesterly wind just before the front arrives with the addition of sunshine should warm high temperatures into the low-to-mid 70s. It’ll be a bit cooler to the north and warmer to the south as the front slides through. Despite the front coming through without any rain or a notable temperature change, a layer of clouds will return behind the front helping to keep skies mostly cloudy Saturday and cooler too. Morning lows Saturday in the mid-to-upper 50s will warm only into the upper 60s thanks to mostly cloudy skies hanging around.

Our next cold front swings through Monday and we’ll notice a change in the weather late Sunday. Rain chances are near 30% Sunday afternoon and there’s a small chance for a stray stronger storm, but Sunday’s storm chances will likely be well to our north. Highs under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies will warm into the low 70s before mid-to-upper 70s return ahead of Monday’s afternoon cold front. Monday’s front will bring us the best chance for showers and thunderstorms since the front will push in during peak heating in the afternoon. Rain chances have climbed to 50% and, just like on Sunday, there could be a stray stronger storm, but Monday’s rain should just be a halfway decent soaker for us with likely around a half-inch of rain falling. After Monday’s front departs, there could be some wrap around moisture early Tuesday, but the majority of Tuesday will be dry, partly cloudy, cooler, and very winds. Gusty north wind as high as 35 MPH will cap highs in the mid-to-upper 50s! We’ll warm back into the low-to-mid 60s with sunshine around Thanksgiving ahead of another cold front that’ll swing through around next weekend dropping temperatures even more.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Woman killed after walking across I-35
Police identify woman killed walking across I-35
File Graphic
DPS: Copperas Cove man killed in motorcycle crash, despite wife’s attempt to save him
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

fastcast CLARK lake cloudy overcast Waco ducks duck calm clouds muggy
From foggy mornings & weekend warmth to rain chances and cooler days next week
fastcast daisy field sunshine clark roofing
Thursday’s weather will be split across our area
fastcast clark cameron park fall red tree november october zoo
Thursday: chilly morning, spectacular afternoon
FastCast
Wall-to-wall sunshine through Food For Families!