Rain chances & a nice cool down arrives with our next cold front!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A weak cold front is moving through Central Texas today, but you likely won’t notice it. We will only see a slight dip in the temperatures Saturday, with highs in the upper 60s. The big story of the forecast is our next cold front that will swing through Monday and we’ll notice a change in the weather late Sunday. Rain chances are near 30% Sunday afternoon and there’s a small chance for a stray stronger storm, but Sunday’s storm chances will likely be well to our north. Monday’s front will bring us the best chance for showers and thunderstorms since the front will push in during peak heating in the afternoon. Rain chances have climbed to 50% and, just like on Sunday, there could be a stray stronger storm, but Monday’s rain should just be a halfway decent soaker for us with likely around a half-inch of rain falling.

Behind our cold front Monday we will have some very gusty winds, and significantly cooler temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will only make it into the mid-to-upper 50s! The winds will relax Wednesday, but we will stay in the cool 50s. We’ll warm back into the low-to-mid 60s with a small chance for rain on Thanksgiving. Yet another front will roll in on Black Friday, leading to a cool weekend after Thanksgiving.

