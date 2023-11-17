Submissions open for City of Temple’s annual Merry and Bright Holiday Lights Tour and Contest

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple is accepting submissions for their second annual Merry & Bright Holiday Lights Tour & Contest.

In order to participate, the City of Temple says, “transform your home into a winter wonderland with bright lights, festive displays, and holiday decorations.”

All entries into the contest will be uploaded to the event website to allow the public to view them and vote for their favorite home.

The entry with the most votes will be the winner and receive an award presented by Mayor Tim Davis.

Anyone who wants to enter the contest can submit their photos and address online here.

Submissions are accepted until Nov. 30.

