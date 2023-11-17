Advertise
Woman charged with intoxicated manslaughter after deadly wreck in Hill County

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLUM, Texas (KWTX) - Ashley Grueschow, 35, has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter following a crash Tuesday afternoon on SH-174, police said.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the deadly wreck at approximately 1:00 p.m. Nov.14 on SH-174 east of FM 933, north of Blum.

According to DPS, a Ford Edge was traveling westbound when the driver drove onto the wrong side of the road. This caused the Ford to crash into a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound.

The motorcyclist was transported by air to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, where he was pronounced dead.

DPS said Grueschow, who was driving the Ford Edge, was found to be intoxicated and charged with felony intoxication manslaughter.

She was booked into the Hill County jail.

No further information is available at this time.

