Central Texans help Food For Families replenish local food pantries

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Volunteers from local school districts, the Boy Scouts, H.E.B. Grocery Company, KWTX and other community organizations on Friday collected food in nine counties as part of Food For Families, the largest one-day food drive in Texas.

Thanks to the generosity of Central Texans, this year we were able to collect nearly 2.3 million pounds of food to help replenish depleted food pantries across Central Texas.

“When my kids were little, a lot of times, there just wasn’t enough to go around ... and I’m able to help others now,” said Miss Merri, who presented a $10,000 check to Food For Families on Friday.

This year’s food drive was made even more special because beloved KWTX Weatherman Rusty Garrett returned to the air at KWTX for the first time in months amid his cancer battle to help raise money and donations in Gatesville.

Rusty was part of the original Food For Families drive 34 years ago and has only missed the annual event twice in three decades. When asked why it was important for him to return this year, Rusty said, “out of a love for the Gatesville community and their support for the project every year.”

Food For Families spans nine counties with 18 televised sites in Central Texas. All donated food serves the people in the county in which it was collected. In its 34-year history, Food For Families has gathered nearly 40 million pounds of food.

If you were not able to make a donation in person on Friday, you can still make monetary donations online until Nov. 30.

CLICK HERE to donate.

PHOTO GALLERY: FOOD FOR FAMILIES 2023

