Holland ISD community shows appreciation to teachers and staff with Thanksgiving pies

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland ISD’s annual ‘pie drive’ was a success this year as the community donated funds to show their appreciation for all district employees by gifting them with a pie before Thanksgiving break.

Students and community members gifted pies to teachers and staff at all Holland ISD schools Friday.

The fundraiser partnered with local coffee shop, The Coffee Trough, to bake around 150 pies for employees.

Organizer of the fundraiser, Jocelyn Zajicek, said the ‘pie drive’ started last year as a way to show appreciation for elementary school teachers, but, within a few days, community members had donated enough funds to gift pies to every district employee.

This year, they teamed up with the coffee shop and were able to meet that goal again, giving a Thanksgiving pie to each teacher and staff member at Holland ISD.

