Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Hoover’s 3 TDs help TCU coast to 42-17 win over Baylor

Baylor and TCU met for 119th time, become most-played rivalry in Texas
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor and TCU both came into the game desperate to snap a three-game losing streak amid disappointing seasons for each program.

This was the 119th meeting between the two programs, becoming the most-played rivalry in Texas, passing Texas A&M and Texas who have played 118 times.

Baylor took an early 7-0 lead after their defense forced a turnover at the goal line on TCU’s first drive of the game.

TCU was not fazed by the early deficit and the Horned Frogs offense gouged the Bears defense with explosive plays and went into halftime with a 14-10 lead.

Coming out of halftime, the Horned Frogs offense continued to hit on all cylinder, extended their lead to 21-10 and putting the pressure on Baylor.

The Bears responded on their following drive as quarterback Blake Shapen connected with tight end Drake Dabney on a 48-yard completion to set up first and goal for Baylor. On the next play, Shapen ran a quarterback keeper to his left for the touchdown and cut TCU’s lead back to 4.

Big plays by TCU continued to plague the Bears defense and the Horned Frogs piled on in the second half.

The Bears offense couldn’t keep pace with TCU as Baylor falls 42-17 to the Horned Frogs.

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen went 20/30 for 197 yards and a touchdown. Shapen also added 42 yards and a score on the ground.

TCU quarter back Josh Hoover diced up Baylor’s defense, going 24/29 for 412 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also racked up 22 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground.

Baylor heads back to Waco to prepare for West Virginia next Saturday (11/25) for their final game of the season.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Woman killed after walking across I-35
Police identify woman killed walking across I-35
Carin Spencer
Central Texas woman gets maximum prison sentence after 9th DWI conviction
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

The Big 12 championship trophy and World Wrestling Entertainment logo.
Big 12 partners with WWE; conference championship game’s MVP to receive custom title belt
Colton Bosse
Classroom Champions: Chilton’s Colton Bosse
No. 21 Baylor WBB takes down No. 4 Utah
Baylor WBB
No. 21 Baylor WBB takes down No. 4 Utah
Texas A&M interim head coach Elijah Robinson
Elijah Robinson begins tenure as Texas A&M’s interim head coach