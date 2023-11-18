Killeen police investigating fatal shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead Friday night.

On Nov. 17 at around 11:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 5000 block of Watercrest Road on reports of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound and began performing life saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The male victim was moved to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

A second person, a 38-year-old woman, was moved to Seton Medical Center by a personnel vehicle and is in stable condition, police say.

The male victim was pronounced dead at 12:08 a.m. and his identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit a tip online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

