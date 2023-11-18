Round of hit and miss showers possible Sunday

Cloud cover has been slowly clearing across Central Texas throughout the day Saturday, but those clouds have been having a huge impact on temperatures. Where the sun came out, highs reached into the upper 60s and low 70s, and where clouds were slower to clear or barely cleared at all, highs managed to stay in the low to mid 60s. Stronger south winds return overnight and we should start to see low level clouds return. The big weather story for the start of the new week is our next cold front. An approaching disturbance will move in ahead of the front on Sunday. Cloud cover and breezy south winds will boost temperatures into the mid 60s to low 70s after starting the morning out around the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers and possibly a few thundershowers will be possible throughout the day on Sunday. Rain chances will increase from west to east across the area starting after sunrise into the early evening hours. We’re not expecting severe weather as chances for storms look best to our north, but some gusty winds and localized moderate to heavy rain may be possible. Totals with this passing disturbance look to range from some not seeing anything to maybe around a tenth to quarter of an inch.

Rain chances fade Sunday night into the day on Monday - In fact, we may even see some sunshine return throughout the day on Monday. Sunshine and south winds ahead of the front will boost temperatures up to the mid 70s! As the cold front swings through later in the day, strong northerly winds will usher in colder air. The front is also going to be a driving force for additional scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Again, the severe weather threat looks limited to our area, but we cannot rule out an isolated storm that could produce heavier rain, gusty winds, and maybe even some small hail. The better dynamics for severe weather looks to stay in east Texas and into the ArkLaTex region, but something we’ll be monitoring closely. The biggest change with the front is going to be the huge drop in temperatures. Strong wind gusts up to 40 mph look possible Monday night into Tuesday. Those northerly winds will funnel in that colder air to the north. Highs look to be in the upper 50s and low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with more sunshine returning! Low temperatures look to be in the upper 30s and low 40s too!

Southerly winds return by the holiday, but temperatures will still be very pleasant for Thanksgiving. Thursday morning starts out in the upper 30s with highs in the low to mid 60s! Absolutely perfect weather for the holiday this year. Temperatures continue to warm up, but stay right around normal into Black Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s while you’re out hunting for those good shopping deals. Another strong cold front has its eyes upon Central Texas for next weekend. Highs look to drop back down into the 50s next weekend behind the front that looks to arrive on Saturday. This front may also bring additional showers and storms next weekend, with possibly another disturbance and shot of colder air arriving by the start of the following week. There’s also some signs of the possibility of wintry weather up into the Panhandle! More updates to come on this, but get ready for a nice stretch of cooler, fall-like weather, with some rain mixed around too!

