Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco PD searching for suspect involved in deadly shooting

Waco PD investigates homicide
Waco PD investigates homicide(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco PD is searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday.

Officers arrived to the 1100 block of N. 6th St. around 9 p.m. Wednesday and found Michael Everett Jr, 24, with a severe gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died Friday.

If you have any information, contact Waco PD or send an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

This is the 11th homicide investigation in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Woman killed after walking across I-35
Police identify woman killed walking across I-35
Carin Spencer
Central Texas woman gets maximum prison sentence after 9th DWI conviction
File Graphic
DPS: Copperas Cove man killed in motorcycle crash, despite wife’s attempt to save him

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Saturday Morning FastCast
Photos from the Food For Families 2023 food drive in Central Texas.
Central Texans help Food For Families replenish local food pantries
Carrollton police arrest mom accused of driving kids into lake after stabbing husband
Waco couple files medical malpractice case after baby born with brain damage