Waco PD searching for suspect involved in deadly shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco PD is searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday.

Officers arrived to the 1100 block of N. 6th St. around 9 p.m. Wednesday and found Michael Everett Jr, 24, with a severe gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died Friday.

If you have any information, contact Waco PD or send an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

This is the 11th homicide investigation in 2023.

