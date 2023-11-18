Advertise
Water main break in Belton repaired, city says

Photo by: Kristen Victorin
Photo by: Kristen Victorin(KWTX)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A water main break in Belton has been repaired, the City of Belton posted on Facebook.

The city says full service will be restored soon.

The Belton Police Department originally posted that a water main broke Saturday morning near Central Avenue.

Some businesses in the area are posting on social media that they are temporarily closing due to the water main break.

