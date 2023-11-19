Advertise
2-time Super Bowl champion Jimmy Johnson to be inducted into Cowboys’ Ring of Honor

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 1993, file photo, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson, right, and...
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 1993, file photo, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson, right, and owner Jerry Jones, hold up the Vince Lombardi Trophy as they celebrate their 52-17 win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, Calif. As Jimmy Johnson looks back on the rocky relationship that abruptly ended his championship run with the Dallas Cowboys, he can laugh now. He’s heading into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. For Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the emotions are more complicated. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(RICK BOWMER | AP)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Jimmy Johnson, the legendary Dallas Cowboys’ head coach who led “America’s Team” to two Super Bowl championships in the early 90s, will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones announced Sunday.

The team’s website reports Jones and Johnson were seen walking together as the Cowboys prepared to take the field against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“You were inspirational,” Jones reportedly told Johnson on Sunday. “… I can’t have felt then, I can’t believe now that we were able to experience such a time in our lives.”

Johnson is credited with developing future Hall of Famers Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin during his stint with the Cowboys.

ESPN reports the ceremony will be held Dec. 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington when the Cowboys play the Seattle Seahawks.

