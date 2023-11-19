2-time Super Bowl champion Jimmy Johnson to be inducted into Cowboys’ Ring of Honor

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Jimmy Johnson, the legendary Dallas Cowboys’ head coach who led “America’s Team” to two Super Bowl championships in the early 90s, will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones announced Sunday.

The team’s website reports Jones and Johnson were seen walking together as the Cowboys prepared to take the field against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“You were inspirational,” Jones reportedly told Johnson on Sunday. “… I can’t have felt then, I can’t believe now that we were able to experience such a time in our lives.”

Johnson is credited with developing future Hall of Famers Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin during his stint with the Cowboys.

ESPN reports the ceremony will be held Dec. 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington when the Cowboys play the Seattle Seahawks.

