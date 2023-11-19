Cold front parade for the holiday week

It’s been a gray and gloomy day across Central Texas. We did track a few hit and miss showers and thundershowers today thanks to a disturbance pushing east through our area, but totals were not impressive at all. The cloud cover and the dampness in the air did help keep temperatures on the cooler side today - With highs in the low to mid 60s west to mid to upper 60s east. A major weather change arrives as we head into Thanksgiving week. The BIG weather story is a strong cold front that arrives Monday, bringing another round of rain and a huge drop in our temperatures. We’re expecting cooler than normal conditions to remain in the forecast for the rest of the week… And ANOTHER cold front, with even colder air, looks to arrive next weekend - Keeping Central Texas with cooler than normal conditions possibly into the beginning of December. There’s a lot going on in the weather for the next 10- days - So let’s break it all down for you.

Cold Front #1 - Monday’s Forecast : The front itself is forecast to move in during the midday hours. Winds are going to start out from the west/southwest and then change from the northwest behind the front. Strong winds are expected with the front’s arrival. Northerly winds between 20 - 30 mph can be expected with gusts up to 40 mph! As the front approaches our area in the morning - Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to develop. The best chance for rain looks to be for areas along and east of I-35. Now, thankfully the severe weather threat looks limited for our area - With small hail, isolated heavy downpours, and gusty winds being the major concern in any stronger thunderstorm. There looks to be a possible fall severe weather outbreak to our east. The better chance for severe weather will take place Monday afternoon and evening - Mainly in Texas for areas east of I-45 and then further into Louisiana and Mississippi, but here in Central Texas we cannot rule out an isolated strong to severe storm from occurring east of I-35. Sunday night into Monday morning we could see temperatures warm up a few degrees as breezy south winds and cloud cover remain in place. Heading to work in the morning, look for temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances increase throughout the morning hours, but models suggest most of the rain will be wrapping up before noon in Central Texas. Our eastern areas could see some rain activity linger into the afternoon, but most will be dry. Drier air will filter in behind the front, so we may even see lots of sunshine for Monday afternoon. The combination of breezy west/southwest winds and sunshine may actually allow our temperatures to warm into the mid 70s to around 80°. By late afternoon and into the evening - We should see temperatures drop across our area. Waking up Tuesday morning - Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s to around 50°!

Forecast Tuesday into Thanksgiving : Cooler than normal conditions continue heading into the holiday. Drier and colder air will funnel in from the north on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday look to be in the mid 50s to around 60°. Morning lows drop down to the upper 30s and low 40s Wednesday and Thanksgiving morning. Highs on Wednesday stay in the mid to upper 50s. Our forecast models are beginning to show a disturbance moving in from the southwest Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day. This disturbance could bring additional cloud cover and possibly a few hit and miss showers on Thanksgiving Day. The better chance for rain on the holiday looks to stay across south Texas, but the additional cloud cover will help keep temperatures down around the mid 50s - Possibly about 10° cooler than what we should be for the holiday.

Cold Front #2 - Black Friday and Weekend After Thanksgiving : Southerly winds will be back in action for Black Friday, which will prompt a short warming trend. Temperatures look to jump back into the low to mid 60s while you’re out hunting for those good shopping deals Friday. Cold Front #2 is set to move in sometime Friday night/Saturday morning. This front looks to bring in another round of even colder, Arctic air for next weekend and possibly even sticking around into the following work week. Highs look to drop back down into the low to mid 50s Saturday into the start of the following week. Additional upper-level disturbances look to also sweep across our area, which means we have even more rain in the forecast. The problem right now is models are not in agreement at all with rain next weekend/early next week. We’ll keep low-end chances in the forecast now, but we’ll continue to monitor that and adjust the forecast as needed. One thing is for sure - Get ready for a nice stretch of cooler, fall-like weather, with some rain mixed around too!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.