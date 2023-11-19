Karem Shriners debut inaugural ‘Feztival of Trees’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Karem Shriners debuted a new tradition called the “Feztival of Trees” on Saturday.

The event includes 35 Christmas trees that are each sponsored by a different local business and have a unique theme. The themes of the trees range from Barbie to the Dallas Cowboys.

In order to win one of the trees, people need to buy a raffle ticket for $1 and enter for a chance to win the tree and the items with it.

All proceeds go towards the Karem Shriners, which helps offer free treatment to children at Shriners Hospital.

Additionally, the event also has a drive-thru holiday light display, pictures with Santa and free train rides.

The event will be open every day, except Thanksgiving, until next Sunday Nov. 26.

