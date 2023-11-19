Advertise
More Wacoans spotting alligator in the Brazos River

(Jaci Mendoza)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More Wacoans are spotting an alligator in the Brazos River.

Two residents posted their encounters with alligator on Facebook this weekend.

One resident, Jaci Mendoza, says she was feeding ducks with her kids when they spotted the alligator.

In the Facebook post she says they saw one of the ducks get pulled underwater and later resurface, escaping the jaws of the alligator.

The second resident, Shelbi Todaro, said in her post that the alligator was “just chillin,” until it spotted a turtle.

It is unsure at this time if this recent alligator sighting is the same alligator that was spotted in the Brazos River back in September.

On Sept. 26, another alligator sighting was reported in the Brazos River by crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department

Cameron Park Zoo Specialist Gordon Henley says the alligator was most likely “released by humans into that area [rather] than it finding its way there naturally.”

Texas Parks and Wildlife has asked that any photos of any alligator from this area be submitted to kyle.melton@tpwd.texas.gov.

Officials recommend residents do not disturb an alligator if they stumble across one.

