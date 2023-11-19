Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

NBA player Malik Monk donates 300 turkeys to ‘the community that raised him’

The community members of Lepanto, Arkansas received free turkeys from NBA player Malik Monk just in time for Thanksgiving. (SOURCE: KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A basketball legend from a small Arkansas town is doing big things on and off the court this holiday season.

The community members of Lepanto, Arkansas received free turkeys from NBA player Malik Monk just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Malik Monk Drive was held at First Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Monk, the Sacramento Kings shooting guard and Lepanto native, donated 300 turkeys for the drive. According to KAIT, this is the seventh year in a row he has given back to his hometown during the holiday season. However, Monk himself was not in attendance.

Jackie Monk, the athlete’s mother, was one of several other family members who greeted people as they arrived at the event. She said everyone understands his busy schedule and that basketball comes first for him.

“The community raised me,” she said. “You know, that’s what he says.”

Jackie Monk said she is unbelievably proud of her son and hopes he continues his charitable actions in the future.

Pastor Larrie Bell said he appreciates the Monk family, and said he enjoys seeing the smiles at the event every year.

“We are serving the public. It’s just a great wonderful feeling,” the pastor said. “It warms our hearts to know we can give back.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Carin Spencer
Central Texas woman gets maximum prison sentence after 9th DWI conviction
Woman killed after walking across I-35
Police identify woman killed walking across I-35
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
File Graphic
DPS: Copperas Cove man killed in motorcycle crash, despite wife’s attempt to save him

Latest News

Kristine Koehn is working on assembling care packages for 114 people who are battling substance...
Operation Sober Santa provides care packages to Central Texans battling addiction
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
FILE - Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, wave together at the National...
Reactions pour in following death of Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady and global humanitarian
Crews continue to clear debris and shore up a stretch of Interstate 10, Tuesday morning Nov....
Los Angeles freeway closed after arson fire set to fully reopen before Monday morning’s rush hour