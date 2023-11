WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for missing 44-year-old man Iswar Ramamoorehy.

Police say his family reported him missing.

Ramamoorehy drives a gray Toyota Prius with license plate number LRN-8648, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waco police at 254-750-7500 or 911.

