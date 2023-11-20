Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Authorities searching for missing College Station woman

40-year-old Kristina Alexander who was last seen Nov. 16
Alexander is described as a White woman, 5 feet 4 inches, 106 pounds with brown hair and brown...
Alexander is described as a White woman, 5 feet 4 inches, 106 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue wig with a bandana, a black and gold long coat, blue jeans and black flip-flops.(College Station Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - The College Station Police Department is searching for 40-year-old Kristina Alexander who was last seen Nov. 16.

Authorities say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Alexander was last seen around 6:00 p.m. in the 2504 block of Texas Ave South in a white, 2012, Chevrolet Equinox bearing the Texas license plate NTC2963.

Alexander is described as a White woman, 5 feet 4 inches, 106 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue wig with a bandana, a black and gold long coat, blue jeans and black flip-flops.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Carin Spencer
Central Texas woman gets maximum prison sentence after 9th DWI conviction
Woman killed after walking across I-35
Police identify woman killed walking across I-35
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

(Left to Right) Deion Jordan Looney, Sean Alan Smith
Two Texas’ top 10 most wanted sex offenders back in custody
Nicolae Adrian Masu (left) and George Daniel Mirica (right).
California police arrest two for “skimming” at bank ATMs, stealing more than $10k
The Satanic Temple’s Protect Children Project held what they say was a peaceful demonstration...
Protect Children Project holds ‘peaceful demonstration’ outside of Panhandle High School
It was last November that tornadoes ripped through Red River County, near the Bogata area,...
East Texas couple returns home after community helps rebuild house destroyed by tornado