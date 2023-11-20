A few storms today ahead of a strong afternoon cold front!

Central Texas’ next weather maker is knocking on our door this morning and it’ll help to bring us not only a big temperature drop through Thanksgiving, but it’ll also bring us some stormy weather to kick off Thanksgiving week. A level 2 to a level 3 severe weather risk is in place today east from East Texas through Mississippi, but today’s front could also bring us a stray stronger storm or two, mainly east of I-35, this morning and early this afternoon. Isolated pre-dawn showers should grow in coverage and, especially east of I-35, in intensity as the morning goes on with the best storm chances stretching from roughly 9 AM to 2 PM. The most likely locations for strong storms today will be near and east of Highway 77 from roughly from a line from Mart through Marlin and Lott eastward. Gusty winds and hail are the main threats with today’s storms, but a stray strong storm could potentially spin-up an isolated tornado east of I-35 as well. Today’s rain chances are highest near and east of I-35, where the severe weather risk is highest, but cities and towns west of I-35 could also see a few scattered lightly showers through mid-morning. The majority of cities and towns west of I-35 will dry out before lunchtime with rain exiting west-to-east this afternoon near and east of I-35 before sunset. As far as temperatures go today, we’re all starting out in the 60s with temperatures warming up into the low-to-mid 70s midday before the front pushes through. After the front slides through, we’ll see temperatures slide gradually into the 60s before sunset tonight with potentially a few upper 50s near and west of Highway 281 as well!

Today’s cold front swings through and pulls cold Canadian air in for the foreseeable future. In fact, we don’t have another day with highs evening approaching the mid-60s through the middle of next week! Not only will afternoon highs tumble, morning lows will as well, although no sub-freezing temperatures are expected. Tuesday will be a partly-to-mostly cloudy and breezy day with morning lows in the mid-to-upper 40s warming only into the mid-50s thanks to the lack of sunshine. We’ll see morning temperatures dip into the upper 30s and low 40s Wednesday and Thursday morning with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 50s both days. A storm system may quickly move through the state on Thanksgiving itself, potentially carving out a corridor of rain from San Antonio into Austin, toward Houston and Beaumont, but this system may miss our area. Thanksgiving, for now, looks dry in Central Texas, but we’ll keep a 10% rain chance around in case that storm system slides a bit farther to the north.

Although another day in the 60s is possible Friday after Thursday’s system departs, our next cold front slides in Saturday with another push of colder air arriving Sunday! The weekend storm system likely won’t bring us much Saturday rain, but rain chances are up to 40% on Sunday as highs dip into the mid-50s Saturday and the into the low-to-mid 50s Sunday and Monday. Mostly cloudy skies should hang around next week with low-end rain chances too as highs slowly climb back into the upper 50s and low 60s. The mid-week forecast next week, as we approach the start of December and meteorological winter, is quite reminiscent of a traditional El Niño winter! We’re entering into an El Niño winter which typically means a wetter and warmer winter. The “warmer” part of that statement is usually because of extra cloudiness keeping morning temperatures more mild. Despite us seeing freezing temperatures about 3 weeks too early this winter season, we haven’t seen another freeze since and likely won’t until at least the start of December.

