Grab the jackets for a blustery Tuesday

A cold front has made it’s way through Central Texas and it did quickly bring some rain to parts of the area earlier but now our attention focuses to the main story of this front - the colder and windier weather it brings! Grab a jacket because it gets chilly tonight and highs tomorrow don’t make it out of the 50s... plus we still have that cooler north wind that adds an extra chill factor. The rest of the week looks mainly dry and cooler on this Thanksgiving week. We are already tracking our next cold front that comes this upcoming weekend... details below.

There’s a good amount of cold air behind this front and that will be felt for a majority of the week. Highs are in the 50s for the next few days and lows in the 40s. Our mornings actually get a little colder mid-week as we drop into the upper 30s (above freezing). Let’s talk winds - Tuesday is windy and much colder with gusts from the north 15-25mph. Wednesday doesn’t have as much wind but the direction is still out of the north and cooler. Thursday is our only day with a slight south wind before the winds start to shift again ahead of our next front that comes this weekend. Thursday may have a small rain chance for Central Texas, but with limited moisture to work with, we expect things to be mainly dry. The better chances remain south of our area.

Our warmest day this week looks to be Friday as we return to the low 60s. But wait, there’s more! The weekend is bringing its own set of weather changes: another strong cold front is on the horizon for the weekend which makes our warm-up short-lived. Another rush of colder air returns along with a rain chance starting Sunday. Highs remain in the 50s & lows in the 40s for the first few days of next week. Rain chances, at this time, look to be around Sunday - Wednesday of next week with just a few light to moderate showers expected.

