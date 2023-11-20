Killeen seniors ‘dive’ into Central Texas College class for lifechanging impacts

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A group of Central Texas seniors are ‘diving’ into water aerobics at Central Texas College, and the class is improving their quality of life.

“It doesn’t hurt to exercise in the water,” Judy Mills, the water aerobics instructor for the course, said. “It’s got the buoyancy, the resistance, the warm water. It just all meshes together.”

The swimming pool at CTC is packed when Mills teaches three days a week. Former Killeen ISD teacher said, over the past 15 years she has been teaching, she has seen the water aerobics class have life-changing impacts on participants, including Janett Hogan.

“When I retired, I wasn’t doing anything, so I wanted to get busy and lose some weight and get healthier,” she said. “Someone mentioned water aerobics, so I called CTC...”

At the time, she was struggling to walk because of arthritis in her knees. She said her ability to move has improved substantially since participating in the course.

“I was in lots of pain, and the pain is still there, but it’s less, and I get around much better,” Hogan said. “I noticed, once you get in the water, you really do a lot better.”

Hogan is just one of many benefiting from the low-impact activity. Mills said her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than a year ago. The doctor recommended he start taking water aerobics classes.

Mills said he attends her classes, and she said the disease has not progressed.

While the course has benefits like improving cardiovascular health and mobility, Hogan and others also see the workout course as a social opportunity.

“It’s a great way for seniors, retirees to get out and be active,” Hogan said.

Mills appreciates her constant support and attendance. She said its more than just a workout class.

“All I can say is there’s a lot of love and a lot of caring for one another,” she said. “If someone’s not here, they’ll go, ‘Where is so and so?’ and somebody will call and check on them. It’s just wonderful.”

Information on the courses with Judy can be found here. Classes are from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s and 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday’s.

Mills said her course is typically full, but they are currently looking to have more classes with more instructors.

Pools and recreation centers throughout Central Texas if you are interested in jumping into water aerobics.

