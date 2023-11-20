Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2023

Here's a look at some of the major retailers closed on Thanksgiving in 2023.
Here's a look at some of the major retailers closed on Thanksgiving in 2023.(Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Many retailers are planning to close for Thanksgiving again this year to give employees a day off while focusing on online sales instead.

Walmart, Target and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 23.

In years past, several big-box retailers began opening on Thanksgiving to extend deals typically reserved for Black Friday, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that for a lot of stores in 2020.

Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the comfort of their own homes on Thanksgiving, and they will reopen Nov. 24 for in-person shopping, some with extended hours.

Be sure to check area locations for specific store hours as you create your Black Friday shopping plans.

Here are some of the national retailers that are set to be closed Thanksgiving Day:

  • Aldi
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Office Depot and Office Max
  • REI
  • Target
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walmart

*This list will be updated as more major retailers confirm store hours.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Carin Spencer
Central Texas woman gets maximum prison sentence after 9th DWI conviction
Woman killed after walking across I-35
Police identify woman killed walking across I-35
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred...
Heavy fighting breaks out around another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Shifa
Pop star Shakira has agreed to a deal with Spanish authorities on the first day of a tax fraud...
Pop star Shakira reaches a deal with Spanish prosecutors on 1st day of tax fraud trial
File - Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation...
Microsoft hires OpenAI founders to lead AI research team after ChatGPT maker’s shakeup
Thanksgiving travel this week is expected to be the busiest it's been in years. (CNN, AAA,...
Thanksgiving travel: Gas prices down, weather threats ahead