Operation Sober Santa provides care packages to Central Texans battling addiction

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texans who overcame alcoholism aim to bring some holiday cheer to others still in substance abuse recovery.

Kristine Koehn runs the “Purpose Driven Sobriety” podcast and is working on assembling care packages for 114 people in sober living facilities that will be delivered before Christmas.

”It’s someone that has gone through treatment, medical detox and then instead of going straight home, this is a stepping stone for them,” Koehn said.

Koehn has been sober herself for almost 12 years now and said the holidays can be particularly challenging for anyone fighting addiction or anyone who has overcome it.

”I just protect myself from situations that are uncomfortable,” Koehn said. “There are certain parties I don’t go to and certain parties that I have to decline.”

This effort is called “Operation Sober Santa” and hits home for Jennifer Halvorsen too because 16 years she became sober.”

It’s really inspiring to watch these men and women who are in recovery trying to live sober lives,” Halvorsen said. “They need to know that they’re not alone.”

The two of them are asking for donations for the project to help bring some joy to the world.

”When you’re so beat down by this disease and you get just that little bit of joy I can’t say how much that means,” Koehn said.

Donations through Venmo @purposedrivensobriety and the project’s Amazon Wish List are being accepted up until Nov. 30.

