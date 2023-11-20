Advertise
Temple police searching for 60-year-man last seen in September

James Dane Goodman, 60,(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a 60-year-old man.

James Dane Goodman, 60, was last heard from on Sept. 21 after being released from the Bell County Jail at 1201 Huey Drive in Belton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.

