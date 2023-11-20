Advertise
Texas State University will hold first 2024 presidential debate

The debate, scheduled for Sept. 16, 2024, will be the first of four for the general election. The San Marcos school would be the first Texas university to hold a presidential debate, Texas State officials said.
Empty seats in the Alkek Teaching theatre at Texas State University in San Marcos on Aug. 24,...
Empty seats in the Alkek Teaching theatre at Texas State University in San Marcos on Aug. 24, 2020. Texas State will host the first of four presidential debates next year, university officials said Monday.(Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune)
By CAROLINE WILBURN
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAN MARCOS (Texas Tribune) - Texas State University in San Marcos will host the first in a series of four scheduled general election debates next year on Sept. 16, 2024, Texas State officials announced Monday.

The university will become the first location in Texas to host a presidential debate, school officials said. Texas State is also the only university in Texas with a United States president alumnus, Lyndon B. Johnson who served as the 36th U.S. president and graduated in 1930.

“It’s fitting that the only university in Texas to graduate a U.S. president will be the first university in Texas to host a presidential debate,” said Texas State University System Chancellor Brian McCall. “This is an exciting time at Texas State, and we can’t wait to showcase our great university before a global audience.”

Jack Martin, distinguished alumnus and former chair of the Texas State University System Board of Regents, will chair the Texas State Presidential Debate Committee, which will coordinate fundraising efforts related to the debate.

This is a developing story; check back for details.

Disclosure: Texas State University System has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

COPYRIGHT 2023 TEXAS TRIBUNE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

