Two Texas’ top 10 most wanted sex offenders back in custody

(Left to Right) Deion Jordan Looney, Sean Alan Smith
(Left to Right) Deion Jordan Looney, Sean Alan Smith(Texas DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders are back in custody following their arrests on November 9.

Deion Jordan Looney, 25, a high-risk sex offender, was taken into custody in Garland by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents, along with the Garland Police Department and the Mansfield Police Department.

Looney was convicted of burglary of a habitation in 2016, and subsequently received two years of probation. In 2018, he was convicted of indecency with a child by exposure following an incident with a 10-year-old boy, for which Looney received four years of probation.

Looney had been wanted since July 2022, when warrants were issued out of Dallas County for his arrest for a probation violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Sean Alan Smith, 29, was arrested in Beaumont by DPS Special Agents. In 2013, Smith was convicted of burglary of a habitation and sentenced to four years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility.

In 2016, he was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 15-year-old girl and he was given 10 years of probation. That probation was later revoked, and in 2017, Smith was sentenced to three years of confinement in a TDCJ facility.

Smith had been wanted since December 2022, when a warrant was issued out of Nueces County for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

