Always Ready Dining wins annual Thanksgiving dinner competition at Fort Cavazos

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - The Always Ready Dining Facility on post won this year’s Thanksgiving dining competition on Nov. 21.

Soldiers and their families were treated to a Thanksgiving dinner during the competition.

Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the commanding general of III Corps and Fort Cavazos, along with other senior leaders and their spouses and families, visited five different dining facilities on post as judges for this year’s competition.

The five dining facilities that competed were Always Ready, Ironhorse, Black Jack, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Theodore Roosevelt.

The winners of this year’s competition was the Always Ready Dinning Facility, which had a unique Egyptian theme.

Bernabe presented the trophy to Spc. Mikayla Ellison, a representative of the dinning facility.

