Austin homeowner shoots, kills man who broke into home

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officials on Monday identified Ricardo Cortez, 55, as the man fatally shot on Saturday, Oct. 21 when he broke into a residence in the 10500 block of Foundation Road shortly before midnight.

The homeowner called 911 to let them know he shot Cortez, who had broken into the man’s home, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and located Cortez suffering from a gunshot wound.

Cortez died a short time later, police said.

The “preliminary investigation revealed that Cortez broke into the house and then he broke into the bedroom where the resident was located. The resident shot and killed Mr. Cortez in self-defense and immediately called 911.”

