Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Crews fighting 1,888 acre wildfire on Tennessee - North Carolina state line

The U.S. Forest Service is calling it the Black Bear Fire. It’s located in Haywood County, North Carolina and, as of Tuesday afternoon, sits at 1,888 acres and 42% contained.
The U.S. Forest Service is calling it the Black Bear Fire. It’s located in Haywood County, North Carolina and, as of Tuesday afternoon, sits at 1,888 acres and
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Around 200 firefighters and Forest Service crewmembers are fighting an almost 2,000-acre wildfire on the state line between Tennessee and North Carolina.

The U.S. Forest Service is calling it the Black Bear Fire. It’s located about three miles into North Carolina and, as of Tuesday afternoon, sits at 1,888 acres and 42% contained. Forest officials said that overnight rain and gusty winds have reduced visibility in the area and said that heavy fuel on the ground like logs could reignite parts of the fire, since they retain heat well.

“While flames may not be visible, fuels will continue to smolder, and smoke will be visible,” forest officials said. The fire is also located along I-40, meaning drivers especially could see smoke or flames.

At this time, no evacuations have been ordered. The North Carolina Forest Service offers an online tracking tool for keeping up with wildfires in the area, which you can access here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Carin Spencer
Central Texas woman gets maximum prison sentence after 9th DWI conviction
Woman killed after walking across I-35
Police identify woman killed walking across I-35
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

Marvin Guy
BREAKING: Jury finds Marvin Guy guilty of murder in shooting that claimed detective’s life
File Graphic (KWTX)
Austin homeowner shoots, kills man who broke into home
As of right now, the 67-mile pipeline is completely shut off while crews figure out where the...
1.1 million gallons of oil leaked into Gulf of Mexico, officials say
City of West meeting. Left to right: City Attorney Charlie Buenger, Mayor Tommy Muska, and City...
City of West to declare city council vacancy after newly-elected member declared ineligible