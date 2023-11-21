Di Campli’s owner opens La Bottega, an Italian bakery with table service

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local restaurateur, originally from Italy, who’s already opened Di Campli’s, a successful and popular Italian restaurant in Waco, is getting ready to open a second eatery, one he promises to be different than anything in Central Texas.

Owner Massimo Di Campli calls La Bottega by Di Campli’s “an Italian bakery with table service.”

“La Bottega is basically everything I was doing between 15 and 20 years old back home in Italy,” Massimo said. “It’s a place more than a restaurant. It’s a place where you meet your friends and family to have a glass of wine, a charcuterie board, a pizza, or a sandwich. So, it’s not so overwhelming like a restaurant would be.”

Chefs from Italy have come over to help teach the staff the best ways to make authentic Italian favorites.

La Bottega will serve sandwiches, focaccia, and pizza from margarita to mushroom with all types of meats.

The meats and cheeses are all imported from Italy and the bread is made entirely in house.

La Bottega (Courtesy Photo)

The new restaurant will also boast homemade Gelato featuring around a dozen flavors daily.

Fruit sorbets will also be on hand.

And if you’d rather enjoy the Italian twists in your own home, La Bottega has an area where you can purchase items to make meals at home, including pastas of all kinds, sauces, condiments, olive oil and other Italian goods.

“We are not a commercial grocery store or high production type of brand but more like artisan,” he said. “Anything shipped to us is from a small family-owned businesses like us.”

La Bottega is opening on the heels of the major success of Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante in Waco, which the entrepreneur took a risk on opening at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Massimo said the community has supported it from day one.

“We opened in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic, and we are here now opening our second business,” Massimo said. “It makes us really proud of ourselves and our staff.”

Massimo said he was able to fully staff La Bottega in only days with quality applicants.

La Bottega is located at 9111 Jordan Lane, Suite 108 in Woodway near Premier ER.

It will open its doors to the public Saturday at 11 a.m.

Operating hours will be Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.