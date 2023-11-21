Gradually warming to seasonable highs for Thanksgiving

You may have notice the wind today if you stepped outside. They have been strong and out of the north with gusts upwards of 35mph. Thankfully, the wind show will calm down overnight and into tomorrow morning. Lighter winds & a clearer sky create the perfect condition for a cold night. As we catch our breath, temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-30s by Wednesday morning. There’s a possibility of a brief dip to near-freezing temperatures in rural and low-lying areas over the next two mornings. However, no freezing temperatures are anticipated with this cold front. It’s still a good idea to have a place for your furry friends indoors for the next few nights.

Over the next few days, chilly mornings turn to pleasant afternoons with our high temperatures gradually increasing. Wednesday will see upper 50s with returning sunshine, followed by low-60s on Thursday and Friday. A coastal storm system may bring some rain east of I-35 on Thanksgiving, but most areas should stay dry and cozy.

Keep an eye out for a cold front crashing the party on Saturday, which will slightly lower temperatures, with highs near 60°, followed by another push of colder air on Sunday. Sunday will bring a mostly cloudy sky, the potential for scattered light rain, and highs only reaching the low 50s. Sunday looks to be a chilly and damp day. As we ease into the first part of next week, temperatures will recover to the mid-to-upper 50s early next week. However, don’t get too comfortable because another front is expected next Wednesday or Thursday to give us another dose of cooler temperatures. Overall, temperatures are unlikely to exceed 65° for the remainder of the month.

