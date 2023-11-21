Marvin Guy sentenced to life in prison in deadly shooting of detective as police executed no-knock warrant

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - BREAKING: A jury deliberated about 30 minutes before sentencing Marvin Guy to life in prison for the fatal 2014 shooting of Killeen Police Detective Charles Dinwiddie during the execution of a no-knock warrant.

A Bell County jury on Tuesday found Marvin Guy guilty of murder in the death of a police officer during a no-knock warrant that took place nearly a decade ago.

The Killeen Police Department conducted a no-knock drug raid at about 5 a.m. May 9, 2014, at Guy’s home on Circle M Drive in Killeen. This led to gunfire and four officers were struck by rounds, including Det. Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, who later died May 11, 2014.

Guy, 49 at the time, was booked into the Bell County Jail on May 10, 2014 on a $4 million bond, and had been held there on charges of capital murder in Officer Dinwiddie’s death, and three counts of attempted capital murder.

Guy always maintained he didn’t realize it was police breaking into his home when he fired his weapon in self-defense.

In the wake of the shooting, the Killeen City Council voted to ban no-knock warrants within its city limits.

Guy’s brother, Garett Galloway, said on Tuesday he was hoping his brother would finally be free from jail with a not guilty verdict.

”It’s been a strain on my family, just hoping and praying that one day he would get out. We found out he’s not and it’s because the justice system just isn’t fair,” Galloway said.

It’s also been a strain on the Dinwiddie family, who is still feeling the loss of Chuck, according to his sister Ellen Dinwiddie-Smith.

”Chuck paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to others and died as he lived, trying to protect others. He left a legacy that we should all strive to live up to.”

Both families say that the end of this chapter has been a long time coming and an emotional rollercoaster for nine and a half years.

