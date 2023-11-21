Marvin Guy’s Trial Day 9: Jury starts deliberation, weighs three different charges

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Bell County jury began deliberating on Monday to decide the fate of Marvin Guy. The 59-year-old is charged with capital murder for the death of Killeen Police Detective Chuck Dinwiddie.

In 2014 Dinwiddie along with other Killeen SWAT officers served a no knock search warrant to look for drugs at Guy’s apartment, which ultimately ended in Dinwiddie being shot. He later died from his injuries.

On Monday the jury went into deliberation around 3:30 p.m., before breaking for the day about an hour later, with no decision yet. It’s up to them to decide if Guy is guilty of capital murder, murder, manslaughter or not guilty of any of the three charges.

It took both sides about a day and half to finalize these charges. Last Friday, the judge gave the jury the day off to allow attorneys to spend the day working on the charges. Those discussions resumed Monday morning and the charges weren’t finalized until about 1 p.m.

It then took the judge about 45 minutes to read through the charges in their entirety for the jury.

Both sides said in their closing arguments that this case really comes down to whether Guy knew Killeen SWAT officers were entering his apartment back in 2014.

In the prosecution’s closing argument, they played an interview clip of Guy saying that, from where he was seated when the SWAT raid began, he could see a trash can in his front yard. Photos show that the trash can wasn’t far from where SWAT officers entered Guy’s apartment.

Meanwhile, the defense reminded the jury of SWAT officer testimony that mentioned they couldn’t see inside the apartment at the time because it was dark. They asked the jury if the SWAT officers couldn’t see inside, how could Guy see outside when they broke his window to get in.

The jury will be back at the Bell County Justice Center to resume their deliberation on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.