New ‘Miracle Child’ overcomes PVL, cerebral palsy

The Children’s Miracle Network has selected a four-year-old from LaRue to be the 2024 Miracle Child.
River Hardy
By Lauren Tear
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - River Hardy is the 2024 Miracle Child for the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN). He suffered a brain injury as a premature baby and has cerebral palsy. Despite the many challenges he has faced and will continue to face, River always has the biggest smile and loves interacting with people.

“There’s a lot of unknowns for River, and the thing that we all do know and we can easily see when we see him is that he is amazing and is joyful and is happy and the about River that I love too is that he is so bright,” said Christina Mosier, Program Manager of CMN. “Whether it was in the NICU when he was just first born or at the Christus Cares Clinic or receiving these incredible therapies that are helping him just grow and thrive, River is a Children’s Miracle Network child through and through.”

His mother Kyla faced health complications during pregnancy and had an emergency cesarian section to deliver River. He was just over three pounds at birth and spent four weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“When we were given the opportunity to help raise money using River as the Children’s Miracle Network Child of the year, it was an easy choice, because we want to help other families that were in the same predicament as us,” said his mom Kyla.

While his diagnoses have affected his development and limited his physical abilities, there is one they haven’t affected - his undeniable ability to charm a crowd.

“He has been through so much, and he has to overcome so much, and when you have a bad day at work, or you have a bad day period and you come home and you remember how much he’s gone through and how much he still has to go through, it’s hard to – and he’s so happy – it’s hard to have a bad day,” said Kyla.

Part of River’s job as the Miracle Child is riding in the Rose City Parade on Thursday, November 30th. At the end, he will help Tyler Mayor Don Warren with the 85th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in the Downtown Tyler Square.

Mosier had one request for the community: “If the community can take one thing away from watching River’s story like this is that we need to continue. We need to continue to raise those funds to provide that critical equipment and those programs because River is just one kid. He’s an amazing kid, but he’s just one kid, and there is a full community full of kids that need our help.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

