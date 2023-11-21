Police investigating after ‘racist stickers’ posted at Cultural Activities Center in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating after someone posted “racist stickers” on the windows of the Cultural Activities Center.

Police were dispatched at around 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 19 to the building in the 3011 block of N 3rd Street.

When officers arrived, they met with the director of the CAC, who showed them the stickers posted on the windows.

Police obtained video surveillance footage showing two suspects.

The first suspect is described by police as a “white man with blonde hair wearing all dark clothing and a face covering.”

The second suspect is described by police as a “white man with dark hair and wearing a face covering.”

The stickers were removed by CAC staff.

Anyone with information can contact police at 254-298-5500.

