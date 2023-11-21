So, it’s not necessarily *cold*, but boy, howdy is it windy!

Before y’all even step outside your door this morning, you may already be hearing the major weather issue for the day: the strong wind gusts! Yesterday’s cold front blew through at just the perfect time to warm us up into the mid-to-upper 70s before the colder air started to push in overnight and boy has it been pushing through. Especially recently, we’ve seen overnight and early-morning winds sustained between 20 and 30 MPH with wind gusts between 30 and 40 MPH! Those strong north winds will latch onto some moisture from the north and bring us a partly-to-mostly cloudy day. Despite the strong north winds pulling colder air in, overnight cloudiness will keep morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s which is between 5° and 10° warmer than normal for this time of the year, but those strong north winds are sending wind chills into the 40s! The occasional cloudiness coupled with the gusty north winds will give us a very small range of temperatures today as we’ll warm from the low 50s into the mid-to-upper 50s late in the day. North winds will gust near 40 MPH this morning, only gust to near 30 MPH this afternoon, and then finally subside overnight into tomorrow morning. The lower wind speeds and clearing skies will allow for morning lows tomorrow to drop our temperatures into the mid-30s by daybreak Wednesday. A brief drop to near-freezing temperatures is possible Wednesday morning (and Thursday morning for that matter too) across more rural and low lying locations, but we’re not expecting freezing temperatures with this latest cold front.

As mentioned above, morning temperatures will slide into the mid-30s both on Wednesday and Thursday morning with upper 30s Friday morning too, but afternoon highs will slowly creep up into the upper 50s with returning sunshine Wednesday and then into the low-60s Thursday and Friday. A coastal storm system could bring a bit of rain on Thanksgiving east of I-35, but most should stay dry. The next cold front pushes through Saturday, dropping highs Saturday a touch close to 60°, but another push of colder air arrives Sunday bringing us mostly cloudy skies, the potential for some scattered light rain, and also highs on Sunday only reaching the low 50s! We’ll creep back into the mid-to-upper 50s through the first part of next week, but another front could swing through next Wednesday or Thursday and drop temperatures yet again. In all likelihood, temperatures will likely not get higher than 65° (if even) for the remainder of the month.

