Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

“Thanksgiving dinner should be cheaper” Prices of turkeys go down from last year

Turkeys sold at Waco Custom Marketplace, ranging anywhere from $2 to $4 per pound
Turkeys sold at Waco Custom Marketplace, ranging anywhere from $2 to $4 per pound(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Shopping for groceries during the holidays can be stressful for some, but manager of Waco Custom Marketplace Kevin Bettge says it’s the busiest time of the year.

“It definitely is more hectic, but everyone seems to be in a better mood, it’s Christmas time and thanksgiving time.”

According to Bettge, around the holidays, “It gets real calm and then it gets very busy, and we’ll have a line from the meat counter to the door.”

Bettge says the price of ordering turkeys was higher last year, but they try to keep prices consistent throughout the season, this year ranging anywhere from 2 to 4 dollars per pound, a dollar less than the price per pound last year

Economist researcher Ray Perryman with the Perryman group says that due to an increase in the number of turkeys available and efficient delivery of produce, your thanksgiving dinner should be cheaper than last year’s.

“With the turkey’s it basically a question of supply there was a disease issue last year and there were also still shipping issues last year as well that created some difficulty. Fortunately, we didn’t have that this year, so you have a greater supply, and the price has dropped a little bit.”

With a steady supply of turkey and other meats, Bettge expects to keep his rates the same throughout the rest of the year.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Carin Spencer
Central Texas woman gets maximum prison sentence after 9th DWI conviction
Woman killed after walking across I-35
Police identify woman killed walking across I-35
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

It’s now up to a Bell County jury to decide if Marvin Guy is guilty of capital murder, murder,...
Marvin Guy’s Trial Day 9: Jury starts deliberation, weighs three different charges
Fighting hunger in Central Texas
Educational farm on a mission to end hunger in the Waco area and beyond
Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey
Reese’s mysterious absence brings unwanted scrutiny to No. 7 LSU and coach Kim Mulkey
Hardwired on KWTX@4: 2023 Buyers Guide. - 11.20.23
Hardwired on KWTX@4: 2023 Buyers Guide. - 11.20.23