Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Zoo mourns the death of 3-year-old bonobo amid RSV outbreak

Amali, a 3-year-old bonobo at the Cincinnati Zoo, has died.
Amali, a 3-year-old bonobo at the Cincinnati Zoo, has died.(Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A bonobo at the Cincinnati Zoo has died after battling respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), zoo officials announced Monday.

The zoo said 3-year-old Amali received a week of supportive care before her death.

The zoo said the bonobos, a type of primate also known as pygmy chimpanzees, suffered an RSV outbreak within their troop.

Bonobos are susceptible to RSV and secondary infections. Young bonobos are at an even higher risk of complications, the zoo said.

Zoo officials said bonobos are incredibly intelligent and have a tight-knit social group, so the team allowed every bonobo to say goodbye to Amali and start the grieving process.

According to zookeepers, the entire bonobo troop “adored” Amali.

“It’s hard for everyone, and while her keepers and troop continue to grieve the loss, we’re comforted by the idea that she is reunited with her father Vernon. And despite only being 3, she has inspired countless guests to take action to help wild bonobos,” a news release said.

Zookeepers lovingly called Amali by her nickname, “Lil Bit,” and said she was always eager to interact with them. They would often see her arm waving, trying to get their attention.

“People say the best things come in small packages and after working with Amali I’m here to tell you... they’re right. Amali was small but mighty. She had a huge personality,” one of her keepers said.

Zookeepers are prioritizing supportive care for the rest of the bonobos that are showing RSV symptoms. However, they said they are seeing signs of recovery in the rest of the animals and remain hopeful that the infection has mostly run its course.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Carin Spencer
Central Texas woman gets maximum prison sentence after 9th DWI conviction
Woman killed after walking across I-35
Police identify woman killed walking across I-35
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

Israel, Hamas and the U.S. are near a deal, possibly as soon as Tuesday, for Hamas to release...
Israel/Hamas near deal to pause fighting, free some hostages
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Unified Command responds to oil spill in Gulf
More than 1 million gallons of oil leaked into Gulf of Mexico, officials say
Sharon Osbourne is warning people, especially teenagers, about using a diabetes drug for weight...
Sharon Osbourne warns of using diabetes drug for weight loss