18-wheeler carrying over 40,000 pounds of green beans crashes into creek

LA GRANGE, Texas (KWTX) - An 18-wheeler carrying over 40,000 pounds of green beans crashed into a creek in Fayette County Wednesday morning.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the single-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 10 Westbound at the 673-mile marker.

Fayette County Deputies along with Fayette County Emergency Medical Services, Schulenburg Volunteer Fire Department and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.

“The driver appears to be okay,” said the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

