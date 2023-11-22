Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

18-wheeler carrying over 40,000 pounds of green beans crashes into creek

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the single-vehicle accident occurred on...
According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the single-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 10 Westbound at the 673-mile marker.(Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA GRANGE, Texas (KWTX) - An 18-wheeler carrying over 40,000 pounds of green beans crashed into a creek in Fayette County Wednesday morning.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the single-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 10 Westbound at the 673-mile marker.

Fayette County Deputies along with Fayette County Emergency Medical Services, Schulenburg Volunteer Fire Department and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.

“The driver appears to be okay,” said the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Carin Spencer
Central Texas woman gets maximum prison sentence after 9th DWI conviction
Crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department documented the sighting of an...
UPDATE: TPWD believes gator spotted in Brazos River is same animal encountered by city crews in September

Latest News

Jury finds Marvin Guy guilty of murder in shooting that claimed detective’s life
Latino community advocates in East Texas express concerns over bill allowing local police...
Latino community advocates in East Texas express concerns over bill allowing local police officers to arrest and deport undocumeted immigrants
Hal Whitaker, who passed away on Sunday, November 19th, after a long battle with cancer
Philanthropist and accountant Hal Whitaker passes away after long battle with cancer
Soldiers and their families were treated to a Thanksgiving dinner during the competition.
Always Ready Dining wins annual Thanksgiving dinner competition at Fort Cavazos