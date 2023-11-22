American Red Cross assisting those displaced by home fire in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan family is displaced after a fast-moving fire spread Wednesday afternoon.

The home is located on North Ennis Street and 25th Street near Sue Haswell Park.

Photos from the scene showed heavy black smoke coming from behind a fence at the height of the fire. Smoke could also be seen from miles away from both our live-eye cameras and in photos sent to KBTX from viewers.

‘There’s been no injuries that have been reported. There were some sheds in the back, in the yard that were on fire as well. The crews have now put a good stop on the fire,’ Bryan Fire Public Information Officer Chris Lamb.

Details remain limited, but officials say four people, including children, were home at the time of the fire and made it out safely.

‘The cause of the fire right now is undetermined. Our fire marshals will be going in after they get done with the mop-up phase and the overall stage to make sure everything’s put out. That’s when our fire marshals will go in and try to determine the cause of the fire,’ Lamb added.

Witnesses on the scene credit firefighters for their quick response to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes. It’s situations Lamb says the department trains for every day.

‘So rapid response is the key. So a safe rapid response, our guys are very well trained to get here in a timely manner and to be equipped and bucked out to go into that structure fire to make sure that any life safety issues are handled and also to keep those exposures protected,” said Lamb.

KBTX confirmed Wednesday night the American Red Cross is working tonight to help the family displaced, and the remains are under investigation.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.

