Cloudy and cool for Turkey Day

It’s been a glorious, fall Thanksgiving-Eve across Central Texas. Sunshine and lighter winds Wednesday combined with the cooler and drier air mass behind the early week cold front, making way for another day with cooler-than-normal temperatures. Although we’ll see some weather changes here and there over the course of the next week, we’re stuck in this cooler than normal weather pattern with no “average” high temperatures in the forecast for the rest of the month, and even hanging around into the beginning of December! Weather conditions will remain overall quiet for Central Texas through the Thanksgiving holiday, but another cold front is set to arrive over the weekend, bringing another shot of colder air and a chance for rain showers. Let’s break it all down:

We say goodbye to sunny skies for Thanksgiving. Cloud cover will be increasing overnight and continuing to stream in throughout the day. With a little more cloud cover moving in by daybreak - Morning lows will not be as cold as they were on Wednesday. Low temperatures to kick off Turkey Day will be in the mid 30s north to around 40° south. The reason we’re going to see an increase in clouds on Thanksgiving is due to a disturbance passing through the Gulf. The better chance for rain is going to stay closer to the Texas coastline. We could see a stray shower try to pass through areas near and east of I-35 - But most, if not all, of Central Texas will remain rain-free for the holiday. Rainfall totals will amount to generally less than a tenth inch IF rain does fall. With the extra cloud cover around, highs will stay cool in the upper 50s to low 60s Thanksgiving afternoon.

The coastal disturbance will move further away from Texas by Black Friday, allowing more sunshine to return while you get some Christmas shopping or decorating done. If you’re heading out early in the morning, dress warm! Lows will be down around 40°. The return of sunshine and easterly winds will boost temperatures closer to normal, back to around the mid 60s for the afternoon. Our next weather change arrives over the weekend. A cold front is set to move in on Saturday, with the colder air arriving by Sunday. Temperatures Saturday will be in the low 60s and dropping into the low 50s by Sunday with strong north winds making it feel even colder. The cold front is also going to be a focus point for scattered showers and maybe an isolated storm Saturday night into Sunday. There’s still some uncertainty with rain lingering into Sunday, but one thing’s for sure is that colder temperatures will be returning throughout the day!

Next week we’ll continue to see cooler and cloudy conditions. Temperatures look to slowly warm up a degree or two day by day, but we’re still expected to stay in the 50s each day next week. We’re looking rain free Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances look to return possibly Wednesday/Thursday as a disturbance moves in from the southwest. We’re still a bit too far out to nail down specifics, but another round of rain looks possible for Central Texas for the second half of the week and possibly continuing into next weekend. We’ll keep you updated, but plan for cooler conditions with some rain chances hanging around for the rest of November and heading into December.

