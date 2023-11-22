Advertise
‘I just wanna know why?’: Family searching for answers after son was shot and killed in Waco

With no clues on who shot Michael Everett and for what reasons, his family has been losing sleep these past few days.(Courtesy)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Everett family won’t be celebrating Thanksgiving this year, after Michael Everett was shot and killed in Waco. It happened last week, just eight days before Thanksgiving, Michael’s favorite holiday.

Inside Azell Everett’s house photos on the wall capture her son’s life from 8 to 23-years-old.

”He was my taste tester; he always wanted to make sure the food tasted good,” Azell Everett said.

She’s the mother of Michael Everett, who was found with a gunshot wound near Dewey Park around 9 p.m. on Nov. 15.

”He lives on because we donated his organs, because we want Michael to live,” Azell Everett said.

His brother, Justin Everett, was one of the last people to speak with him over the phone.

”Last words we said were that we love each other, then 10 minutes later, I got the phone call,” Justin Everett said.

Michael Everett leaves behind two children, 4-year-old Anara and 5-year-old Michael III.

”I just wanna know why?” Azell Everett said.

Waco police haven’t arrested anyone for Michael Everett’s death, leaving his family wondering who did it?

”We just know that Michael is a victim,” Azell Everett said. “What happened to him, he didn’t deserve that. Michael never bothered anybody and he was a happy person.”

With no clues on who shot Michael Everett and for what reasons, his family has been losing sleep these past few days.

”It’s been hard, you know what I mean?” Justin Everett said. “Because my brother was my best friend, that’s the only person I can talk to.”

They encourage anyone with information on what happened to contact Waco Police or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

”Just speak up, he has children, he has people who love him and we deserve to know what happened,” Azell Everett said.

