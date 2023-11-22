A likely dry Thanksgiving ahead, but “warmth” won’t be around!

Central Texas’ Monday afternoon cold front notably changed weather conditions across the area on Tuesday with cloudy skies and gusty north winds. Although we’ll see some changes here and there over the course of the next week, we’re stuck in a cooler weather pattern with no “average” high temperatures in the forecast for the rest of the month! Tuesday’s cloudiness has departed giving way to a chilly morning this morning as we’re starting out in the mid-to-upper 30s! A brief drop to near-freezing temperatures are possible, but freezing temperatures are not expected on a widespread basis across the area. Expect abundant sunshine to boost temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s today with slightly cooler conditions expected east of I-35 compared to cities and towns near and west of the interstate. Today’s gorgeous weather will give way to more cloudiness on Thanksgiving. We’ll see clouds increase just a bit before daybreak on Thursday, so temperatures will still be able to drop into the mid-to-upper 30s Thursday morning. The mix of sunshine and clouds should again only allow for high temperatures to reach the upper 50s and low 60s, but there’s also a low chance for some rain east of I-35 Thursday afternoon. A coastal storm system will bring scattered showers from roughly Corpus Christi up to San Antonio and eastward toward the Texas Gulf Coast. The majority of our area will be too far from this system to bring us rain, but a stray few showers are possible near and especially east of I-35. Rainfall totals will amount to generally less than a tenth inch if rain does fall.

Were it not for increasing cloudiness Thursday, we’d likely see warmer conditions for Thanksgiving Thursday, but returning sunshine for Black Friday will boost our temperatures a bit for all you non-doorbuster shoppers. Morning temperatures Friday will still dip into the upper 30s but afternoon highs should warm back into the mid-60s. Our next cold front arrives on Saturday with the coldest air behind Saturday’s front arriving Sunday morning. Temperatures will start out in the low 40s Saturday morning with partly cloudy skies getting those highs into the low 60s with a 20% chance of a few late-day showers. Slightly better rain chances return Sunday with morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s holding steady until midday when temperatures will slide back into the 40s and low 50s before the end of the day. Rain chances on Sunday are quite uncertain right now, but rain shouldn’t be particularly heavy if it does fall.

Saturday’s cold front is really more of a reinforcing of the cooler air mass that’s in place. As is pretty typical for an El Niño winter, we won’t be able to shake mid-to-upper atmospheric moisture so partly-to-mostly cloudy skies are expected for much of next week which will keep morning temperatures fairly consistent in the upper 30s and low 40s with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. A few waves of light rain could push through after Monday, but no organized storm systems are showing up just yet in forecast model data, so rain coverage should be sparse and rainfall totals will be limited.

