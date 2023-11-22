Advertise
Philanthropist and accountant Hal Whitaker passes away after long battle with cancer

Hal Whitaker, who passed away on Sunday, November 19th, after a long battle with cancer
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Recognized philanthropist and accountant, Hal Whitaker, passed away Sunday evening after a long battle with cancer.

Born and raised in Hillsboro Texas, Whitaker went on to graduate from Baylor University and became a dedicated accountant.

Fellow Baylor classmate and longtime business partner Roy Spinks shares how Whitaker was dedicated to those he cared about no matter the situation.

“He never met a stranger, kind and considerate to everyone and regardless of the obstacles he faced or the deadlines that were in front of him, he always made time for people. A mentor and friend to everyone he met.”

Whitaker was involved many organizations, from bringing the cattle baron’s ball of the American Cancer Society to Waco and being honored by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, he was passionate about his community.

Along with the American Cancer Society, Whitaker was involved with the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Leadership Waco. American Red Cross, and many other nonprofit philanthropy organizations.

Long time friend Kathy Douthit remembers Whitaker as someone who loved his community.

“Hal would always be behind the scenes just gently supporting or encouraging. He was like the grandfather of Cattle Baron’s and the Cancer Society, because he was the wise one. If we needed anything we called Hal.”

While Whitaker suffered from various types of cancers for the years, spinks remembers how it never stopped him from doing what he loved, even in his last moments.

Spinks remembers, “It’s amazing how many people I tell that he had cancer for four years and they said, ‘Roy I didn’t even realize he was sick.’ And so, he was just tough and didn’t complain and just needed to be done.”

While friends and family grieve the great loss, Douthit encourages the community to continue his legacy.

“Honor him by continuing his good work and know that what you’re doing makes a difference.”

