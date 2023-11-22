Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Susan Sarandon, Melissa Barrera dropped from Hollywood companies after comments on Israel-Hamas war

A spokesman for the United Talent Agency said Sarandon, the five-time Oscar nominee, is no...
A spokesman for the United Talent Agency said Sarandon, the five-time Oscar nominee, is no longer represented by the agency.(Roadside Attractions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon and “Scream” star Melissa Barrera were each dropped by Hollywood companies after making comments on the Israel-Hamas war that some deemed antisemitic.

Spyglass Media Group, the production company behind the upcoming “Scream VII,” acknowledged Barrera’s exit from the horror franchise. “The Mexican-born actress, who starred in “In the Heights” and the two recent “Scream” installments, had posted statements on her Instagram stories calling the war “genocide and ethnic cleansing.” “Gaza,” she wrote, “is currently being treated like a concentration camp.”

“Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech,” Spyglass said in a statement.

Representatives for Barrera didn’t return messages Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega, who played Barrera’s sister in the two previous “Scream” films, is reportedly not returning, Deadline reported Wednesday. Ortega earlier exited the franchise due to her “Wednesday” schedule, the trade reported. A spokesperson for Ortega didn’t immediately respond to queries.

A spokesman for the United Talent Agency said Sarandon, the five-time Oscar nominee, is no longer represented by the agency. Sarandon’s exit from UTA followed comments she’s made about Israel, most recently in an appearance Nov. 17 at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York.

“There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,” Sarandon said, according the New York Post.

The Post reported that Sarandon joined the crowd in chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” — a slogan seen as antisemitic because it suggests the eradication of Israel.

Sarandon could not be reached for comment Wednesday. At the rally, Sarandon also was quoted as saying: “There’s a terrible thing that’s happened where antisemitism has been confused with speaking up against Israel. I am against antisemitism. I am against Islamophobia.”

The Israel-Hamas war has caused rifts throughout Hollywood. Earlier, when many groups were issuing statements condemning Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, the Writers Guild of America ultimately didn’t after failing to come to agreement. Maha Dakhil, a prominent agent with Creative Arts Agency, last month resigned her board seat after sharing a social media post accusing Israel of genocide. Dakhil apologized.

Israel and Hamas on Wednesday agreed to a four-day cease-fire in the war in Gaza.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Carin Spencer
Central Texas woman gets maximum prison sentence after 9th DWI conviction
Crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department documented the sighting of an...
UPDATE: TPWD believes gator spotted in Brazos River is same animal encountered by city crews in September

Latest News

In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israeli official says talks continuing, hostage release won’t take place before Friday
KWTX@4: First ever Turkey Trot 2023 Poultry in Motion. - 11.22.23
KWTX@4: First ever Turkey Trot 2023 Poultry in Motion. - 11.22.23
KWTX@4: Holidays while in recovery. - 11.22.23
KWTX@4: Holidays while in recovery. - 11.22.23