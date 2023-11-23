“It’s just sad”: Illegal dumping seems to be a growing problem in Temple city limits

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - It seems that more and more trash is ending up on the side of highways and neighborhoods in Temple.

Temple resident, Sherry Cosper, has lived here for 20 years and says she has never seen it this bad. “I just don’t know what this world is coming to,” she told KWTX adding that it’s embarrassing when people come in from out of town.

“When you have family come in from out of state and want to show them beautiful Texas, but this is not beautiful,” Cosper explains.

It’s not often an act people are caught doing, although Cosper recently had the misfortune of witnessing it herself.

“I caught someone in the parking lot at Dollar General, just opened his door and put his trash on the ground. Didn’t look for a trash can or anything and then just drove off,” she says.

Temple police say that in about the last year, they have gotten roughly 80 calls related to illegal dumping and littering. It’s a crime that can cost you money and/or time in jail.

Police strongly encourage people to continue reporting it because that is the best way they can put a stop to it.

The city says they are always looking for news to approach the problem, organizing several initiatives over the years like bulk pick-up days and events that encourage the community to come out and help clean up.

Something to note, the cost for using the Temple landfill has increased dramatically in the last few months.

