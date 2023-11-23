Killeen police searching for suspect in aggravated robbery

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery at a local business Tuesday evening.

Officers responded at 7:27 p.m. Nov. 21 at a business at the 100 block of East Hallmark Ave.

It was reported a man entered the business and displayed a handgun. The man then left the store after the employee refused to give him any money.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall with an average build. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black mask.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

