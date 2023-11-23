Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen police searching for suspect in aggravated robbery

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery at a local business Tuesday evening.

Officers responded at 7:27 p.m. Nov. 21 at a business at the 100 block of East Hallmark Ave.

It was reported a man entered the business and displayed a handgun. The man then left the store after the employee refused to give him any money.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall with an average build. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black mask.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department documented the sighting of an...
UPDATE: TPWD believes gator spotted in Brazos River is same animal encountered by city crews in September
Irma Denise Macedo
Bellmead store clerk accused of stealing, cashing winning lottery tickets
Extraco Event Center transforms into the 'North Pole' for the first time ever
Extraco Event Center transforms into the ‘North Pole’ for the first time ever

Latest News

Officers responded at 7:27 p.m. Nov. 21 at a business at the 100 block of East Hallmark Ave.
Killeen police searching for suspect in aggravated robbery
School voucher fallout leaves Texas Legislature with no clear sense on next steps
s
What’s open and what’s closed on Thanksgiving Day
Illegal dumping problem growing in Temple
“It’s just sad”: Illegal dumping seems to be a growing problem in Temple city limits