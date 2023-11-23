Advertise
Salvation Army hands out Thanksgiving Meals for those in need in Waco Community

Thanksgiving meal served to visitors in need by the Salvation Army volunteers
Thanksgiving meal served to visitors in need by the Salvation Army volunteers(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Salvation Army in Waco opened their doors this morning to invite those who may not have access to a traditional meal, something that Lieutenant Jacob Gilliam, a core officer with the Waco command, believes includes everyone in the holiday.

“It’s very important for us to make sure everyone feels like they have a place to come and feel safe and feel like they’re not alone.”

Those in need were offered food and extra clothes to take with them.

Clare Marciano, who has been staying with the salvation army, expresses her thankfulness for her volunteers.

Marciano says “I see here that there are a lot of volunteers as well, and I’m glad they are taking time out of their day to help us out, and that always feels good.”

Volunteers prepared around 300 meals for the community and offered support in any way they could.

According to volunteer David Haight, events like these can inspire others to take action and help as well.

“The more people that see us out there in the community volunteering and stuff. I think it plants a seed like ‘hey I could be out there doing something too.”

Volunteering can inspire people of all ages, such as 11-year-old Tucker Matthews, who is simply happy to help out.

“Because if I was homeless and someone helped me that would make me feel happy. But it’s the other way around and I’m helping homeless people, and they will feel happy so that makes me feel happy.”

The salvation army will be continuing their efforts throughout the holidays with drives such as Toys for Tots and collecting donations with their Red Kettle campaign.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

