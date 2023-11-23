Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

What’s open and what’s closed on Thanksgiving Day

s
s(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Need to run out and grab that last secret ingredient for your world-famous homemade stuffing? Although most stores will be closed, there are still options out there for you. Here’s our list of stores and restaurants that will be open and closed this Thanksgiving.

Open:

  • Most Kroger stores (hours vary)
  • Most Albertsons (hours vary)
  • 24-hour CVS locations
  • 24-hour Walgreen’s locations
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Waffle House (open 24 hours)
  • Whataburger (open 24 hours)
  • Red Lobster (hours vary)
  • Starbucks (hours and locations vary)
  • McDonald’s (hours and locations vary)
  • Taco Bell (hours and locations vary)
  • IHOP (hours and locations vary)
  • American Eagle (locations vary)
  • Gap (locations vary)
  • Old Navy (locations vary)

Closed:

  • Walmart
  • Target
  • Sam’s Club
  • ALDI
  • Chick-Fil-A
  • Chili’s
  • Texas Roadhouse
  • Buffalo Wild Wings (most locations)
  • Best Buy
  • Kohl’s
  • Macy’s
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Marshalls

Hours will vary by location, so make sure to call and confirm your local store’s hours before you head out on Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department documented the sighting of an...
UPDATE: TPWD believes gator spotted in Brazos River is same animal encountered by city crews in September
Irma Denise Macedo
Bellmead store clerk accused of stealing, cashing winning lottery tickets
Carin Spencer
Central Texas woman gets maximum prison sentence after 9th DWI conviction

Latest News

Illegal dumping problem growing in Temple
“It’s just sad”: Illegal dumping seems to be a growing problem in Temple city limits
KWTX News 10 at Six
‘I just wanna know why?’: Family searching for answers after son was shot and killed in Waco
KWTX@4: First ever Turkey Trot 2023 Poultry in Motion. - 11.22.23
KWTX@4: First ever Turkey Trot 2023 Poultry in Motion. - 11.22.23
KWTX@4: Holidays while in recovery. - 11.22.23
KWTX@4: Holidays while in recovery. - 11.22.23