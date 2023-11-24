36th annual Homestead Fair kicks off this weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Homestead Heritage is starting off its 36th annual Homestead Fair this week.

This year, probably the most notable new addition to the fair, is actually it’s schedule.

Traditionally it’s been a one weekend long event, but this year, they’ve extended the event to run for the next three weekends.

The last weekend, December 8th and 9th, will be Christmas themed, complete with Christmas decorations, Christmas shopping, and Christmas concerts.

If you’re not quite in the Christmas spirit yet, there’s still some options for you at the fair.

It wouldn’t be a fair without food, but there will also be live demonstrations of crafts like basket weaving, glass blowing, and in true Black Friday spirit, there will be items available to purchase that are made live on site, during the fair.

“The past month or so, the various students and artisans have been preparing all of the pieces that you will see,” said Andrew Taylor, one of the event’s organizers.

“Then throughout the fair there will be live demos where there’ll be preparing the same products. So, you’ll be able to watch the artisan make the vase that you’ll take home with you,” said Taylor.

Taylor also pointed out one of the more unique events the fair has to offer.

“It’s a demonstration where you can watch a sheep dog herd sheep,” said Taylor.

“And it’s amazing to watch the dog, they get the sheep into the right spot and into the pen they go. It’s the way they’ve always herded sheep, it’s the way they still herd sheep, to see a well-trained animal do that is pretty awesome.”

The Homestead Fair will be open November 24th through the 26th, December 1st and 2nd, as well December 8th and 9th.

